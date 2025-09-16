ESPN Analyst Makes Case Players Should be Upset, Uncomfortable with Owner Tom Brady
Raider's minority owner Tom Brady made headlines on Monday for multiple reasons. First, he announced he was coming out of retirement to play flag football in Saudi Arabia, which he probably hoped would distract from the fact that he sat in the Las Vegas' coaching box during Monday Night Football wearing a headset.
If that was the plan, it didn't work as everyone thought it seemed odd and it immediately reignited the conversation about his conflict of interest in calling games for Fox while he owned one of the teams. The most damning point being that Brady will call a Bears game next weekend and interview players and coaches a week before Chicago plays Las Vegas.
Get Up discussed this on Tuesday morning.
"I don't think it matters whether they're guarded or not," said Domonique Foxworth after Mike Greenberg explained why there might be a conflict of interest. "The thing is, you do not want the perception, the opportunity for any impropriety. And if you are going to take this risk, I would think that you would take this risk because the benefit was so great. In that case it doesn't seem to line up neccessarily that he's either such a great owner that he can't walk away from that or he's such a great broadcaster that he also has to be an owner. Or they just let him show up and do the games. I would be upset or uncomfortable if I were a player on a team."
When you put it like that, it doesn't make much sense for the Bears, or head coach Ben Johnson who Brady interviewed for the Raiders job last season, to tell him anything. Luckily for Brady, neither Fox nor the NFL seems to care.