SI

Will Campbell Literally Swept Mike Vrabel Off His Feet in Final Pre-NFL Draft Meeting

That's a unique job interview.

Blake Silverman

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Campbell after he was selected by the New England Patriots in the NFL draft.
LSU Tigers offensive lineman Campbell after he was selected by the New England Patriots in the NFL draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had an interesting test for his newest offensive lineman Will Campbell, who the team selected with the fourth pick in the NFL draft Thursday. In a final interview between Campbell and the Patriots' top brass, Vrabel wanted to be knocked off his feet—literally.

After the Patriots picked Campbell, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel explained the final meeting between the two. "How would you like to punch your future boss on a job interview?" Thamel said on ESPN's draft broadcast. And that's the test Vrabel prepared for the highly touted prospect.

The new Patriots coach shielded himself with a blocking pad and asked Campbell to punch him. The strange interview tactic resulted in Vrabel falling right on his behind and subsequently falling for the LSU lineman and newest Patriot.

"Yeah, I mean I got him," Campbell said to reporters in a post-draft interview via WEEI's Tom Carroll. "I'm not going to lie, I got him on the ground. And then we had a great lunch after. A bunch of great guys and I'm just super excited for this opportunity."

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye expressed his excitement to receive protection from Campbell starting next season. New England gets the best offensive lineman on the board to protect their budding QB. And they had to see his strength for themselves before they were certain on the pick.

More NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL