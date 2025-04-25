Will Campbell Literally Swept Mike Vrabel Off His Feet in Final Pre-NFL Draft Meeting
New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had an interesting test for his newest offensive lineman Will Campbell, who the team selected with the fourth pick in the NFL draft Thursday. In a final interview between Campbell and the Patriots' top brass, Vrabel wanted to be knocked off his feet—literally.
After the Patriots picked Campbell, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel explained the final meeting between the two. "How would you like to punch your future boss on a job interview?" Thamel said on ESPN's draft broadcast. And that's the test Vrabel prepared for the highly touted prospect.
The new Patriots coach shielded himself with a blocking pad and asked Campbell to punch him. The strange interview tactic resulted in Vrabel falling right on his behind and subsequently falling for the LSU lineman and newest Patriot.
"Yeah, I mean I got him," Campbell said to reporters in a post-draft interview via WEEI's Tom Carroll. "I'm not going to lie, I got him on the ground. And then we had a great lunch after. A bunch of great guys and I'm just super excited for this opportunity."
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye expressed his excitement to receive protection from Campbell starting next season. New England gets the best offensive lineman on the board to protect their budding QB. And they had to see his strength for themselves before they were certain on the pick.