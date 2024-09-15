SI

Cameras Caught Titans HC Brian Callahan Cursing Out Will Levis After Brutal Turnover

Levis committed another horrible turnover.

Ryan Phillips

Callahan couldn't believe what he was seeing from Levis.
Will Levis did it again.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans quarterback committed yet another embarrassing turnover, this time in the red zone.

The second-year quarterback was facing third and goal at the New York Jets' six-yard line and made a play no one saw coming. Levis dropped back and faced pressure, so he stepped up, looked around and saw running back Tyjae Spears to his left behind the line of scrimmage. As Levis was being tackled, he essentially rolled the ball in Spears's direction. It was innovative. And it failed spectacularly.

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams recovered the ball and prevented the Titans from expanding their 7-0 lead.

As he left the field, Levis got an earful from head coach Brian Callahan, who had a profane query for his young signal-caller:

Yeah, I'd say that's a fair question.

What was Levis doing? How did he think that would work? It was the dumbest play we've seen on the young season. The funny part? A Levis interception from Week 1 previously occupied the top spot.

We'll see if he can top this one.

Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

