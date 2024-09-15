Cameras Caught Titans HC Brian Callahan Cursing Out Will Levis After Brutal Turnover
Will Levis did it again.
On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans quarterback committed yet another embarrassing turnover, this time in the red zone.
The second-year quarterback was facing third and goal at the New York Jets' six-yard line and made a play no one saw coming. Levis dropped back and faced pressure, so he stepped up, looked around and saw running back Tyjae Spears to his left behind the line of scrimmage. As Levis was being tackled, he essentially rolled the ball in Spears's direction. It was innovative. And it failed spectacularly.
Jets linebacker Quincy Williams recovered the ball and prevented the Titans from expanding their 7-0 lead.
As he left the field, Levis got an earful from head coach Brian Callahan, who had a profane query for his young signal-caller:
Yeah, I'd say that's a fair question.
What was Levis doing? How did he think that would work? It was the dumbest play we've seen on the young season. The funny part? A Levis interception from Week 1 previously occupied the top spot.
We'll see if he can top this one.