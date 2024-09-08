Bears Gifted Fourth Quarter Lead Thanks to Horrific Will Levis Interception
The Week 1 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans was not the prettiest of all the games on the opening Sunday slate. But there was lots of excitement, like a punt block return TD by Jonathan Owens. And a pick-six to give Chicago a fourth-quarter lead, courtesy of a mind-boggling INT by Will Levis.
The Titans led the Bears 17-3 after two quarters, but the wheels came off in the second half. Chicago recorded its punt block TD in the third quarter, and after a field goal in the fourth quarter trailed only 17-16. On third-and-six, Levis dropped back to pass, got flushed out of the pocket, and then disaster struck.
As he was being tackled, Levis decided to attempt a wild fling of a pass to a teammate. It was easily intercepted by the Bears, who ran it all the way back for seven points and the lead.
An absolute disaster of a decision. And remarkably it looks even worse from a different angle:
Woof. This is Levis's first season as the full-time starter after he started nine games in relief of Ryan Tannehill in 2023. So growing pains are expected, to a degree. But that is an inexcusable error in a high-leverage situation.
It ultimately cost the Titans the game. The Bears held onto their 24-17 lead and Levis threw one more pick late in the fourth to seal the loss.