Will Levis Offers Refreshingly Honest Take on His Future With the Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis had an inauspicious 2024 season.
He missed three games early on with a shoulder injury and was later relegated from starter in favor of back-up Mason Rudolph. As such, he threw for just 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season, when he racked up 12 interceptions and an overall QBR of 27.9. (For what it's worth, Rudolph, who played in eight games, ended the season with 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 55.6 QBR). The Titans finished 3–14 and last in the AFC South.
But as the front office investigates its options under center in its months off, at least the 25-year-old Levis looks to have a realistic grip on his future in the position.
"Every year, I don't care what position you play, I feel like it is in their best interest, and they gotta do their due diligence to make sure they know who is out there, and evaluate who they feel they need to evaluate," Levis said Tuesday, per the team's website. "So, doesn't offend me at all. And I know going 3-14 doesn't get you job security any year, for any team."
He went on: "I know how it goes, and all I can do is put my head down and work to show them I can still be this team's quarterback."
As it stands, the Titans recently spent some time with top draft prospect Shedeur Sanders during the Shrine Bowl, and also plan to look into the University of Miami's Cam Ward, per the team's website. Still though, new general manager Mike Borgonzi hasn't shut down the possibility that Levis could continue in his current role.
"We're going to give every opportunity to Will," Borgonzi said while scouting recently. "He's still a young quarterback in the league, and he hasn't had a lot of stability in terms of coordinators at Kentucky, or this level. Sometimes it takes time. He's been changing systems, really since college. Will has a lot of physical talent, and we're going to give him every opportunity to play here."
Overall, it looks like Levis has a good handle on the business side of things here. Hopefully, he gets another chance to work things out. But if not, maybe he'll have better luck somewhere else.