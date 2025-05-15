There’s a Chance NFL Players Could Play in Flag Football at 2028 Olympics
NFL players could soon become Olympians.
With flag football set to make its debut as an official Olympic sport at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Tom Pelissero shared on Thursday that NFL owners will discuss a resolution that would allow NFL players to participate. Said discussion will take place at next week's league meeting.
Pelissero shared the full resolution on X (formerly Twitter), which notes that no more than one player from each NFL team would be allowed to participate, along with each team's designated international player.
"The membership believes that participation by NFL Players in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Calif. will support such growth and advance several League interests," the document also reads. "Including increasing fan and public interest in flag football, expanding the global reach of the NFL, and providing greater opportunities for fan engagement and for our League partners."
The 2028 Olympic Games are set to take place from July 14 to July 30, 2028.