Woman Who Sat Next to Travis Hunter Shared Funny Story How She Got Seat By Mistake
A woman named Sandy Combs went viral over the weekend for making a heartwarming post about sitting next to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter on an airplane. In her post, Combs raved about how polite Hunter was throughout the flight from Denver to Jacksonville.
"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver," Combs wrote in the post. "I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying 'yes ma’am' or 'no ma’am.' Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite."
She continued, "People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, 'Who am I sitting next to?' I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, 'Are you an athlete?' He smiled and said, 'I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.' I already told my sons I want his jersey. He’s so humble and down-to-earth—I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!"
That sweet interaction between Hunter and Combs almost never happened though. In an interview with Good Morning Football, it was revealed that Combs only ended up sitting next to Hunter because she accidentally booked herself a first-class ticket for the flight. She had not intended to fly first class, but her unintended mistake turned into a sweet story.
Combs noted that Hunter helped her put her luggage into the overhead bin, take a selfie, and pull out her tray for food during the flight. In turn, she told Hunter, "You are such a nice young man ... don't you ever change."
Hunter replied, "I'll never change. I'll never forget where I came from."