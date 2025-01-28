Woody Johnson Has Refreshingly Honest Take on His Ability as Jets Owner
After a tumultuous year that saw the New York Jets underachieve en route to a disappointing 5-12 record, resulting in the firing of coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, the franchise on Monday officially ushered in a new era, as they introduced new coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.
And Jets owner Woody Johnson, who took quite a bit of flak for his reported role in the team's lack of success, spoke to a throng of reporters following the press conference and took some accountability for his own performance.
"Absolutely," Johnson said. "I have to look in the mirror and I have to be a better owner. And I'm trying to be better."
In a story published by The Athletic back in December, Johnson, with several different damning anecdotes as evidence, was painted as a counterproductive and meddling owner who went so far as to nix a trade for a player because said player's ratings from the video game Madden were too low.
On Monday, Johnson was directly asked if he he planned on being less involved in decision-making, and the Jets owner seemed to address the bombshell story.
"You don't believe those reports, do you?" Johnson asked. "There was a lot of exaggeration, hyperbole. There really was. You really have to take all that stuff with a grain of salt."
And as for his own statement, how exactly can Johnson be a better owner?
"I think I did it today by introducing the two leaders of this team," Johnson said. "That's part of it. The second is, I've got to have patience. I've got to let them evolve in these positions, which I think they will. I think it'll be quick, but I think they'll evolve."