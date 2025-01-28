SI

Fans Loved Aaron Glenn’s Ruthless Line to NY Media After Aaron Rodgers Questions

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t take long to introduce himself to the team’s reporters in his first Jets press conference on Monday.

As to be expected, Glenn fielded a slew of questions about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s future with the Jets and had a simple answer prepared: the team was still evaluating. Glenn said whether or not the Jets bring Rodgers back will be strictly a “football decision” and was satisfied to leave it at that.

The New York media, however, was not so satisfied and kept hounding Glenn with Rodgers questions during the post-press conference scrum.

Glenn wasn’t having it.

“Will Aaron Rodgers be your quarterback?” One reporter asked after Glenn had very clearly addressed the topic in his presser.

“You can continue to ask me the same question, you’ll get the same answer,” Glenn said. “We’re still in evaluation mode. So if anybody else gonna ask that, I’m gonna give you the same answer. So don’t waste your time… You’re not going to get me.”

Fans loved Glenn’s no-nonsense approach on day one of the job:

