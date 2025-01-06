Woody Johnson Had the Most Laughable Quote on Jets’ Season After Week 18 Win
For the last five months and counting, there’s been plenty to laugh at in the New York Jets’ disaster-class of a season.
During what was supposed to be a Super Bowl-contending year, quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Jets to another losing campaign, missed the playoffs altogether and saw the head coach and general manager of the franchise get unceremoniously sacked.
Jets owner Woody Johnson, who hasn’t been immune to embarrassment himself, was asked about his thoughts on the team’s season performance after Sunday’s 32–20 win over the Miami Dolphins. He replied with what some fans thought was a completely delusional answer:
“All the networks that were paying millions of dollars, they put us in five primetime—six primetime (games), everybody thought this (season) was going to be unbelievable,” Johnson told reporters. “So from that standpoint, yeah, we didn’t live up to that early opinion of virtually everybody.
“But we ended up well. Because I don’t care about anything else, but a win at the end was good. We beat them today, they played well, they didn’t give up, everybody showed up and we did some really nice things.”
To be clear, the Jets made all the wrong kinds of history in 2024. They extended their record-breaking active playoff drought to 14 years and finished third in the AFC East with a dismal 5–12 record, clinching their ninth consecutive losing season.
But, because the Jets finally got their offense going in a mostly meaningless season finale against the Dolphins, who was without starter Tua Tagovailoa, New York deserves a hearty pat on the back, according to Johnson.
Just a truly wild take after the team fell miles short of their highest expectations in decades.