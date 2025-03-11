WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Agrees to Contract With Dolphins
Veteran wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
The contract includes $3.2 million guaranteed.
The five-year veteran caught a career-high nine touchdown passes last season on 32 total receptions. His 497 yards receiving were also a career-best.
Westbrook-Ikhine should provide a veteran pass catching presence for the Dolphins, who are known for cycling receivers in and out of the rotation in Mike McDaniel's offense.
