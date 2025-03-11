SI

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Agrees to Contract With Dolphins

Here's all the details surrounding the veteran wideout's deal with Miami.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has agreed to a contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Veteran wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has agreed to a contract with the Miami Dolphins. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

The contract includes $3.2 million guaranteed.

The five-year veteran caught a career-high nine touchdown passes last season on 32 total receptions. His 497 yards receiving were also a career-best.

Westbrook-Ikhine should provide a veteran pass catching presence for the Dolphins, who are known for cycling receivers in and out of the rotation in Mike McDaniel's offense.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL