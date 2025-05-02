SI

Xavier Legette Explains Why He's Yet to Reach Out to Panthers Rookie Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina wide receiver has his reasons.

Mike Kadlick

Legette was drafted by Carolina with the 32nd pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
The Carolina Panthers added some help to quarterback Bryce Young's wide receiver corps when they selected Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona with the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The rookie pass catcher will join—among others—Adam Thielen, Hunter Renfrow and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette in Carolina's room. Ahead of the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Legette spoke with Kay Adams on her Up & Adams show and revealed that he has yet to reach out to his new teammate in McMillan, but gave a good reason why:

"I didn't wanna text him yet," he explained. "I wanna talk to him when he comes in so I can build that relationship with him once he gets in there."

"He's a good player, man," Legette continued. "I was even watching him play last year, seeing what he was doing. Making some incredible catches. I think he's gonna do good in the NFL."

He added that McMillan's ability to high-point passes is what stands out most about his game.

Legette hauled in 49 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns throughout his rookie season in Carolina. He'll now team up with McMillan to form what they hope to be a dynamic wide receiver duo for their young quarterback Young.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

