Xavier Worthy Injury: Chiefs Make Disappointing Decision Ahead of Super Bowl Rematch

Worthy collided with Travis Kelce during the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

Xavier Worthy dislocated his shoulder in the Chiefs' Week 1 game
Ahead of a Super Bowl LIX rematch with the Eagles, the Chiefs will be without wide receiver Xavier Worthy due to a right shoulder injury.

He dislocated his right shoulder after a collision with teammate Travis Kelce early in Kansas City's Week 1 loss to the Chargers. In positive news, Worthy avoided surgery and participated in practice late this week. But, the team announced Saturday that he was officially ruled out of their game against the Eagles Sunday.

Worthy's absence provides even more strain on the Chiefs' receiver room as they are without Rashee Rice as he continues to serve a six-game suspension. Worthy dominated for Kansas City in the playoffs during his rookie season last year, racking up 287 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions in three games. In their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, he dazzled with 157 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.

Hollywood Brown saw a team-high 16 targets against the Chargers last week, catching 10 of them for 99 yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kelce will also bear an increased workload without Worthy and Rice.

The fact that Worthy practiced this week is a positive sign looking ahead. His next opportunity to return will come Week 3 in New York against the Giants.

