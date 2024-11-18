SI

Young Bears Fan Goes Viral for Painfully Sad Reaction to Blocked Field Goal

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @MikeyD2393
In this story:

Many children in football-loving families don’t always get to pick their NFL team to root for—they’re born into the fandom. In some cases, the fandom could turn into a positive aspect of their lives and lead to decades of happiness and a healthy state of mind.

In others, not as much.

One young Chicago Bears fan was going through it after his team lost to the Green Bay Packers, 20-19, on a blocked walk-off field goal on Sunday.

The fan, who sported Caleb Williams’s No. 18 jersey, watched the game-ending play unfold and appeared to initially think that the Bears won. After being told that the Packers had blocked Cairo Santos’s 46-yard try, the kid quickly became unconsolable.

He started to cry and then stuck his head into the couch, a reaction that likely resonated with plenty of down-bad Bears supporters.

Just pure pain.

The Bears somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory losing to the Packers for the 11th straight time, which marks the longest streak by either team in the long-held NFC North rivalry.

Chicago (4-6) will get another crack at beating Green Bay on Jan. 5.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL