Young Bears Fan Goes Viral for Painfully Sad Reaction to Blocked Field Goal
Many children in football-loving families don’t always get to pick their NFL team to root for—they’re born into the fandom. In some cases, the fandom could turn into a positive aspect of their lives and lead to decades of happiness and a healthy state of mind.
In others, not as much.
One young Chicago Bears fan was going through it after his team lost to the Green Bay Packers, 20-19, on a blocked walk-off field goal on Sunday.
The fan, who sported Caleb Williams’s No. 18 jersey, watched the game-ending play unfold and appeared to initially think that the Bears won. After being told that the Packers had blocked Cairo Santos’s 46-yard try, the kid quickly became unconsolable.
He started to cry and then stuck his head into the couch, a reaction that likely resonated with plenty of down-bad Bears supporters.
Just pure pain.
The Bears somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory losing to the Packers for the 11th straight time, which marks the longest streak by either team in the long-held NFC North rivalry.
Chicago (4-6) will get another crack at beating Green Bay on Jan. 5.