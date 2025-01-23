SI

Mics Caught Commanders’ Zach Ertz Cursing Out Lions DE for Hit on Jayden Daniels

The Washington tight end was not very happy with the hit on his quarterback.

Mike McDaniel

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz was not happy with a hit placed on quarterback Jayden Daniels last weekend, and he let Lions DE Josh Paschal know it.
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz was not happy with a hit placed on quarterback Jayden Daniels last weekend, and he let Lions DE Josh Paschal know it. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are deep in preparation for this Sunday's NFC championship contest against their NFC East division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders sit one game from the Super Bowl thanks in large part to rookie phenom quarterback Jayden Daniels, who already looks like one of the league's very best signal callers.

Veteran Commanders tight end Zach Ertz knows all about the importance of keeping Daniels healthy in order for the franchise to deliver a Super Bowl, so it's no surprise that he was steamed over a hit that Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal delivered on his quarterback in last Saturday's NFC divisional round playoff game.

Paschal hit Daniels in the helmet, and Ertz was not pleased. He let Paschal know about it.

"Hey! You don't do that s--- to my guy. Don't do that s--- to my guy. You ain't s--- for that!" Ertz screamed at Paschal. The clean version of the interaction is below.

That's leadership from the veteran Ertz, who will face his old team with the NFC title crown on the line this Sunday.

The Commanders and Eagles are set to do battle on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL