Mics Caught Commanders’ Zach Ertz Cursing Out Lions DE for Hit on Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are deep in preparation for this Sunday's NFC championship contest against their NFC East division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders sit one game from the Super Bowl thanks in large part to rookie phenom quarterback Jayden Daniels, who already looks like one of the league's very best signal callers.
Veteran Commanders tight end Zach Ertz knows all about the importance of keeping Daniels healthy in order for the franchise to deliver a Super Bowl, so it's no surprise that he was steamed over a hit that Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal delivered on his quarterback in last Saturday's NFC divisional round playoff game.
Paschal hit Daniels in the helmet, and Ertz was not pleased. He let Paschal know about it.
"Hey! You don't do that s--- to my guy. Don't do that s--- to my guy. You ain't s--- for that!" Ertz screamed at Paschal. The clean version of the interaction is below.
That's leadership from the veteran Ertz, who will face his old team with the NFC title crown on the line this Sunday.
The Commanders and Eagles are set to do battle on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.