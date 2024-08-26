SI

Zach Wilson Had Classy Message for Bo Nix After Rookie QB Named Broncos’ Starter

This was well said from the former No. 2 pick.

Andy Nesbitt

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Zach Wilson (4) before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Zach Wilson (4) before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Wilson is in his first year with the Denver Broncos after things didn't go too well for him with the New York Jets, the team that used the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on the former BYU quarterback.

The 25-year-old predictably didn't win the starting job in Denver, as rookie Bo Nix will be under center when the Broncos open the season against the Seahawks in Seattle on Sept. 8. But he did have a great message for Nix, which he shared during an interview after the team's final preseason game on Sunday.

“I told him I’m excited for him for this opportunity," Wilson said of Nix. "I really believe they’re putting him a good situation. I think Sean (Payton) has done a phenomenal job. Bo has just continued to keep getting better so I’m excited to see what he can do and I think he’s ready for it.”

Wilson added this about Nix getting named the starter:

"Yeah, I was excited for him. I mean, I don't think it was a surprise too much, obviously. Right? I think he’s had a great camp. I’m excited to see what he can do and I think he's ready for it."

Here's the clip of Wilson taking about Nix:

That's some good stuff there from Wilson, who seems like he's enjoying his new home. He also played pretty well in the preseason and could be a very good backup for Payton and the Broncos.

