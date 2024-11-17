Za’Darius Smith Had Special Reason for Wearing Rasheed Wallace Jersey to Lions Debut
The Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for some Week 11 NFL action and will finally enjoy the fruits of their deadline labor. Defensive end Za'Darius Smith, acquired by the Lions on November 5, will make his debut in Honolulu blue— and he came dressed well for the occasion.
Smith arrived at Ford Field on Sunday proudly wearing a Rasheed Wallace Detroit Pistons jersey. Adopting the local basketball team is always a quick way to fans' hearts but Smith's decision is layered beyond that; basketball fans may recall the Pistons traded for Wallace mid-season before going on to win the 2004 NBA championship.
Smith is clearly very excited to finally get on the field after enjoying Week 10 as a quasi-bye at the direction of head coach Dan Campbell. And Lions fans can only dream he'd have the level of impact 'Sheed had on that year's Pistons team.
Smith and the Lions' quest to repeat the past begins at 1 p.m. ET.