Patrick Mahomes Gets First Pro Bowl Snub Since Becoming Chiefs' Starter
The Kansas City Chiefs are 15-1 heading into Week 18, have clinched the top seed in the AFC and once again look like a team poised to win a Super Bowl thanks to a suffocating defense and just enough offense behind franchise cornerstone Patrick Mahomes.
As the Chiefs chase history and look to win their third consecutive Super Bowl title, there might be a little extra motivation heading in Mahomes's direction. The 29-year-old was snubbed from this year's Pro Bowl for the first time since becoming the full-time starter for the Chiefs in 2018. Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are the Pro Bowl QBs in the AFC.
Mahomes has put together another good season under center, but he is set to finish the season with the lowest total passing yards output of his career since becoming the starter (3,928) and is tied for his lowest touchdown mark with 26.
However, Mahomes posted the lowest interception total since 2020 by throwing only 11 interceptions in the regular season, and posted the highest completion percentage of his career with a 67.5% mark.
The Pro Bowl snub likely means very little to Mahomes at this stage of his career, as he already has his ticket punched to Canton as a Pro Football Hall of Famer before he even turns 30. However, if the Chiefs were looking for any extra motivation as they pursue their third straight Super Bowl and fourth since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, perhaps this will be enough to gain an extra edge.
After all, the great ones always seem to find a way to motivate themselves, even when the going is good.