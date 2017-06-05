NHL

P.K. Subban escalates ‘bad breath’ beef with Sidney Crosby by stocking up on Listerine

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

If you’ve been dialed in on the NBA Finals instead of the Stanley Cup over the past few days, you’ve missed the truly great feud brewing between P.K. Subban and Sidney Crosby. 

After the Predators’ Game 3 victory over Pittsburgh in Game 3, Subban accused Crosby of talking trash by telling him his breath stinks. P.K. said his retort was that he uses Listerine before every game to hit the ice minty fresh. Crosby clearly didn’t find it funny, saying that Subban “made that up.”

“He likes the attention, and things like that,” Crosby added

Sid, then, definitely isn’t going to like how Subban arrived for Monday’s Game 4, toting numerous wholesale-sized bottles of the minty stuff. 

What are the odds a Preds fan splashes mouthwash on the ice when the series returns to Pittsburgh?

