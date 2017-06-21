NHL

Fans hate the Devils’ new jerseys and their Twitter account doesn’t want to hear about it

Every NHL team (there are now 31 of them) got new jerseys on Tuesday night. Any changes from last year’s sweaters were fairly minimal, since the league was just switching over from Reebok to Adidas, but that didn’t stop fans from freaking out. 

Devils fans were more upset than anybody, it seemed, even though the only major difference from New Jersey’s old jerseys was getting rid of the stripes on the bottom.

The backlash was swift and significant

Whichever poor employee was stuck running the Devs’ Twitter account was clearly fed up with all the hate pouring in and briefly changed the team’s bio to include an important disclaimer. 

It’s not all bad news for the Devils, though. They’ve got the first pick in Friday’s draft. But if they make a pick the fans disagree with it might be time to add “not the general manager” to the Twitter bio. 

