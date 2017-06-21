Who will take the top spot in this year's NHL draft?

Every NHL team (there are now 31 of them) got new jerseys on Tuesday night. Any changes from last year’s sweaters were fairly minimal, since the league was just switching over from Reebok to Adidas, but that didn’t stop fans from freaking out.

Devils fans were more upset than anybody, it seemed, even though the only major difference from New Jersey’s old jerseys was getting rid of the stripes on the bottom.

Love our new @adidashockey jersey! The @NJDevils No. 1 overall pick is going to look great in it on Friday at the #DevilsDraft. pic.twitter.com/uMOsiCDT3A — Bryce Salvador (@BryceSalvador) June 21, 2017

The backlash was swift and significant

Send it back to the minors. It's not ready for the big league yet. — Steve Pylypchuk (@pchuk_) June 21, 2017

Just take the L already — Erik Young (@erik_young12) June 21, 2017

It looks like a pajama top — 🇺🇸Matt Resende🇺🇸 (@Matty_Slick_) June 21, 2017

I hope your creative people see the reaction. Missed a great opportunity here. Looks like something you'd buy at Sears — 3-6-3 DP (@GeorgeFalkowski) June 21, 2017

Whichever poor employee was stuck running the Devs’ Twitter account was clearly fed up with all the hate pouring in and briefly changed the team’s bio to include an important disclaimer.

Tell us how you *really* feel about the new jerseys, Devils 👀 pic.twitter.com/8VusEAtBfU — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 21, 2017

It’s not all bad news for the Devils, though. They’ve got the first pick in Friday’s draft. But if they make a pick the fans disagree with it might be time to add “not the general manager” to the Twitter bio.