Watch: Sioux Falls Stampede Goalie Mikhail Berdin Scores Goal, Celebrates Accordingly

Goalie goals are a rarity, so when one comes along, it deserves to be appreciated.

By Michael Blinn
November 19, 2017

This was the case on Saturday, when Sioux Falls Stampede netminder Mikhail Berdin corralled a loose puck behind his net and fired it the length of the ice into the empty Muskegon Lumberjacks’ goal.

While the score itself was a thing of beauty, capping the scoring in the 7–4 Stampede win, it was Berdin’s celebration that makes it an all-timer:

The Russian goaltender gets mobbed by his teammates on the ice, gives the triple fist-pump, high-fives the entire Sioux Falls bench, and salutes the crowd and throws in a little Vince McMahon strut for good measure.

A 2016 Winnipeg Jets sixth-round draft pick, Berdin is already celebrating at an NHL All-Star level.

