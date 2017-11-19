Goalie goals are a rarity, so when one comes along, it deserves to be appreciated.

This was the case on Saturday, when Sioux Falls Stampede netminder Mikhail Berdin corralled a loose puck behind his net and fired it the length of the ice into the empty Muskegon Lumberjacks’ goal.

While the score itself was a thing of beauty, capping the scoring in the 7–4 Stampede win, it was Berdin’s celebration that makes it an all-timer:

When you're the goalie and you score a goal, you get all the celebrations out of the way.#GoalieGoal pic.twitter.com/riZFAAhcd1 — Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) November 19, 2017

• WATCH: Team USA's Jack Hughes Scores Incredible Goal

The Russian goaltender gets mobbed by his teammates on the ice, gives the triple fist-pump, high-fives the entire Sioux Falls bench, and salutes the crowd and throws in a little Vince McMahon strut for good measure.

A 2016 Winnipeg Jets sixth-round draft pick, Berdin is already celebrating at an NHL All-Star level.