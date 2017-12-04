Watch: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov Fist-Bumps Himself After Brett Connolly's Goal

Evgeny Kuznetsov was ready to celebrate Brett Connolly's goal, Connolly wasn't.

By Michael Blinn
December 04, 2017

You’ve got to give it to Evgeny Kuznetsov: he knows how to make the best of an awkward situation.

Following a second-period goal by Washington Capitals teammate Bretty Connolly—one that had a lengthy review after it was initially waved off and then challenged for offsides, the Russian winger went for the modest fist-bump on the bench. 

Connolly, perhaps in the zone and watching the scoreboard, missed out on the first attempt. Kuznetsov simply fist-bumped himself, and then, undeterred, gave it another shot. Connolly, again, didn’t see it, leaving his teammate to finish off his congratulatory gesture one more time.

Photo: Rangers Players Ride Subway to Central Park Practice

The goal gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead over the Sharks, though we’re still waiting for Connolly to acknowledge it.

Washington went on to win 4-1—its first win over San Jose in regulation since 2009. No word on if Kuznetsov skipped Connolly in the postgame celebration scrum.

