You’ve got to give it to Evgeny Kuznetsov: he knows how to make the best of an awkward situation.

Following a second-period goal by Washington Capitals teammate Bretty Connolly—one that had a lengthy review after it was initially waved off and then challenged for offsides, the Russian winger went for the modest fist-bump on the bench.

Connolly, perhaps in the zone and watching the scoreboard, missed out on the first attempt. Kuznetsov simply fist-bumped himself, and then, undeterred, gave it another shot. Connolly, again, didn’t see it, leaving his teammate to finish off his congratulatory gesture one more time.

ME: [makes joke on twitter]



MY FRIENDS: pic.twitter.com/wZgGW8wrw2 — Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) December 5, 2017

The goal gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead over the Sharks, though we’re still waiting for Connolly to acknowledge it.

Washington went on to win 4-1—its first win over San Jose in regulation since 2009. No word on if Kuznetsov skipped Connolly in the postgame celebration scrum.