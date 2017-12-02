Photo: Rangers Players Ride Subway to Central Park Practice

A trio of New York Rangers players rode the NYC subway in full hockey gear en route to an outdoor practice on Saturday.

By Michael Blinn
December 02, 2017

The New York Rangers are taking it outside as part of the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field on Jan. 1, and they’ve already begun preparations. 

The team practiced in front of thousands of fans at Central Park on Saturday, its first venture to Lasker Rink since 2003. 

A few Rangers got into the spirit, with Kevin Hayes, Jimmy Vesey and Brady Skjei avoiding the midtown traffic and taking the subway in full hockey gear.

GALLERY: The History of the NHL's Winter Classic Jerseys

"We definitely got a couple looks, but I think it's awesome," Vesey said. "The whole Winter Classic is a great event and it's all about growing the game of hockey. Getting out there in public on the subway, I think definitely goes along with that cause."

The trio made it to Lasker just in time to lace ‘em up and hop on the ice. Hopefully they won’t cut it so close when it comes time to face the Sabres on New Year’s Day.

