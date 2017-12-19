One of the only things in sports that never gets old is when a fan totally loses it over a run-in with their favorite player.

One Penguins fan was lucky enough to score seats right next to the Pittsburgh bench on Monday night in Denver and came prepared with a sign touting her love for lovable Pens winger Phil Kessel.

“All I want for Christmas is a signed stick and picture,” she wrote. Well, Kessel got her the stick and she immediately broke down in tears of joy.

How can you not love Phil? The guy will do anything for his fans, whether it’s giving them an early Christmas gift or autographing their child.