Penguins Fan Completely Overwhelmed by Getting Signed Stick From Phil Kessel

This sort of thing never gets old. 

By Dan Gartland
December 19, 2017

One of the only things in sports that never gets old is when a fan totally loses it over a run-in with their favorite player. 

One Penguins fan was lucky enough to score seats right next to the Pittsburgh bench on Monday night in Denver and came prepared with a sign touting her love for lovable Pens winger Phil Kessel. 

“All I want for Christmas is a signed stick and picture,” she wrote. Well, Kessel got her the stick and she immediately broke down in tears of joy. 

How can you not love Phil? The guy will do anything for his fans, whether it’s giving them an early Christmas gift or autographing their child

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters