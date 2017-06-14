Phil Kessel, Stanley Cup champion and notorious hot dog enthusiast, is famous for his emotions both on and off the ice.

So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see him enjoying himself this Wednesday following his Stanley Cup victory.

He soaked in every moment of the hero’s welcome as he and the rest of the Penguins returned home to Pittsburgh hoisting the Cup overhead.

Kessel was so excited to greet his eager fans he even signed a baby along the parade route.

Phil Kessel an American hero, signing a baby… pic.twitter.com/5AZ8KoUxvJ — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) June 14, 2017

Say what you want about Kessel, but he knows how to enjoy a victory parade.