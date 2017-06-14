Extra Mustard

Phil Kessel signs Penguins fan's baby at victory parade

0:33 | NHL
P.K. Subban brilliantly trolls Sidney Crosby prior to Game 4
Tim Kiernan
2 hours ago

Phil Kessel, Stanley Cup champion and notorious hot dog enthusiast, is famous for his emotions both on and off the ice.

So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see him enjoying himself this Wednesday following his Stanley Cup victory.

He soaked in every moment of the hero’s welcome as he and the rest of the Penguins returned home to Pittsburgh hoisting the Cup overhead.

Kessel was so excited to greet his eager fans he even signed a baby along the parade route.

Say what you want about Kessel, but he knows how to enjoy a victory parade.

 
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters