Watch: P.K. Subban Tries to Surprise Kid for Christmas But He Sees Right Through the Disguise

OK, so the costume didn’t work. At least the kid still got an awesome Christmas surprise from P.K. Subban. 

By Dan Gartland
December 22, 2017

It’s that time of year again where P.K. Subban proves why he’s the coolest guy in the NHL. 

For the past several years, Subban has surprised sick and underprivileged kids for the holidays. He took them on a sleigh ride last year while dressed in a dapper three-piece suit and top hat. My favorite iteration, though, came in 2014 when he dressed up as an old security guard and gave kids a tour of the Canadiens’ practice facility. 

P.K. brought back the disguise idea this year to do good deeds around Nashville and surprise a kid named J.D. whose mom wanted a new living room. The costume worked on most people, but not J.D. 

(J.D. busts Subban at the 4:55 mark.)

Good thing Subban’s presence wasn’t the only surprise for J.D. He and his family were totally overwhelmed by everything P.K. was able to do for them.

