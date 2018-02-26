You have to feel bad for the Rangers' J.T. Miller.

He was traded to Tampa Bay, along with teammate Ryan McDonagh, ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on Monday in a blockbuster deal.

However, Miller found out about the trade while on a cross-country flight to Vancouver ahead of the Rangers' game against the Canucks on Wednesday, Sportsnet's John Shannon reports. Shannon said New York Rangers president Glen Sather traveled with the team on the charter to tell Miller he was traded.

McDonagh was not on the flight as he's been recovering from an injury, according to Shannon.

After at least a five hour flight there, Miller is presumably headed back to New York or will be on his way to Tampa.

Either way, that's a day of flying across the country no one ever wants to do.