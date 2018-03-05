The Panthers had a special surprise for the Stoneman Douglas hockey team after practice on Monday.

The Eagles won the state championship 11 days after the shooting at their school that killed 17 people and the NHL team hosted the high schoolers for practice as they prepare for the national championship tournament in Minnesota later this month. The Panthers are helping to cover the travel costs to the tournament, according to the Sun Sentinel.

With the #FlaPanthers on their way to Tampa, the team invited the Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team to use BB&T Center for their practice today. pic.twitter.com/1E4euGwJoz — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 5, 2018

As if that wasn’t cool enough, there was another surprise after practice was done—a chance to lift the Stanley Cup.

Stoneman Douglas players surprised by the arrival of the Stanley Cup at BB&T Center. pic.twitter.com/ALLpLuG2sk — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 5, 2018

The Eagles players also met former Stoneman Douglas student Shayne Gostisbehere on Sunday when his Flyers played the Panthers.