Ryan Domato was so impressive in his Bruins' debut Monday that he was able to get out of practice ... kinda.

Team USA's leading scorer from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics started his NHL career in Boston Monday and had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. He signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the team Monday, then immediately suited up for a game that same night.

When Tuesday morning practice came around though, Donato was not able to make it. He had class to attend at Harvard.

Yeah.

• Power Rankings: The Teams at the Top Are Sorting Themselves Out

After going halfway around the globe to compete for the USA in the Olympics and then starting his professional hockey career and scoring his first NHL goal in the same day, Donato is still concerned with finishing all of his undergraduate requirements. The Bruins said he will join the rest of the team in St. Louis Tuesday night for their Wednesday game against the Blues.

The 2017 Ivy League Player of the Year and two-time All-Ivy selection had played in 29 games for the Crimson this season before joining the Bruins. His last game with Harvard was Friday, March 16 when he had two assists in a 5-4 loss to Clarkson.

For his college career, he has 60 goals and 44 assists in 97 games over three years. In the Olympics he had five goals and one assist in five games.

Donato was only a junior in terms of athletic eligibility this season, so unless he is on track to graduate early, he will likely have to choose between taking a break from college or finding a creative way to to balance life in the NHL and at Harvard.