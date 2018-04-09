Golf Channel Will Air NHL Playoff Games

Some NHL playoff games might be hard for fans to find.
NHL fans might have a hard time finding some playoff games this postseason. A pair of first-round Game 4’s are scheduled to air next week on Golf Channel.
The potential clinching games of the Lightning-Devils and Ducks-Sharks series next Wednesday will only be available outside the local markets on Golf Channel.
First-round playoff games air on the teams’ usual local broadcasters but can be seen elsewhere on NBC’s networks, including NBCSN, NHL Network and CNBC. For the two games next Wednesday, though, hockey is getting bumped to Golf Channel even though NHL Network isn’t showing any games.
So the GOLF Channel (?!) gets back-to-back NHL game fours. Here’s what’s airing in those blocks on other channels:— Travis Yost (@travisyost) April 9, 2018
NHLN: Six hours of NHL Tonight
NBC: Family Feud and local news
CNBC: Shark Tank re-runs
USA: Law and Order SVU/Suits re-runs
NBC sending a message, I suspect..
(You can find Golf Channel by entering your zip code here.)
Luckily, this shouldn’t be an issue for the rest of the playoffs, once the field is narrowed down.