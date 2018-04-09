Golf Channel Will Air NHL Playoff Games

NHL fans might have a hard time finding some playoff games this postseason. A pair of first-round Game 4’s are scheduled to air next week on Golf Channel.

The potential clinching games of the Lightning-Devils and Ducks-Sharks series next Wednesday will only be available outside the local markets on Golf Channel.

First-round playoff games air on the teams’ usual local broadcasters but can be seen elsewhere on NBC’s networks, including NBCSN, NHL Network and CNBC. For the two games next Wednesday, though, hockey is getting bumped to Golf Channel even though NHL Network isn’t showing any games.

So the GOLF Channel (?!) gets back-to-back NHL game fours. Here’s what’s airing in those blocks on other channels:



NHLN: Six hours of NHL Tonight

NBC: Family Feud and local news

CNBC: Shark Tank re-runs

USA: Law and Order SVU/Suits re-runs



NBC sending a message, I suspect.. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) April 9, 2018

(You can find Golf Channel by entering your zip code here.)

Luckily, this shouldn’t be an issue for the rest of the playoffs, once the field is narrowed down.