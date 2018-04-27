Sharks forward Evander Kane will be suspended for Game 2 of San Jose's second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights, the league announced Friday.

Kane's suspension is for the cross-check he committed against Vegas wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare at the end of Thursday's Game 1 blowout.

With the Golden Knights up 7-0 and fewer than four minutes remaining in the game, Kane and teammate Joe Pavelski were fighting for the puck behind the Golden Knights' net. After the puck was cleared, Pavelski committed a slashing penalty against Vegas' Nate Schmidt. Kane had skated away from the net to chase the puck, but after the penalty was called he came back toward the players that were gathered near Pavelski.

When Kane got near the group to approach Schmidt, Bellemare tried to keep Kane away. Kane responded with two cross-checks, the second of which was delivered to Bellemare's head and knocked him to the ground. Kane was given a major penalty.

This is the first time in Kane's career he has been in the playoffs, and in five games so far, he has three goals and one assist.

Game 2 between the Sharks and Golden Knights is Saturday in Vegas.