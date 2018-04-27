Brad Marchand Says the NHL Didn’t Tell Him to Stop Licking Players. The League Says it Did.

Brad Marchand says says he never heard from the NHL about this, but the league says otherwise. 

By Dan Gartland
April 27, 2018

Bruins pest Brad Marchand was at the top of his troll game in Boston’s opening-round series with the Maple Leafs, especially in Game 1 when he appeared to lick Leo Komarov’s face. (Marchand had given Komarov a peck on the cheek earlier in the season.)

It was funny to the fans at home, but apparently not to the NHL. 

“After Game 1 of the Toronto-Boston series, the Bruins got a, ‘We’d prefer if you could tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people’ phone call from the NHL,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Thursday

The report was covered widely by other outlets, which prompted Marchand to come out and deny it. 

But here’s the problem, the NHL is confirming that Friedman’s report is true. 

“A league spokesperson confirmed a report by Sportsnet that the NHL demanded Marchand not repeat that particular antic again,” ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski wrote Friday morning. “A message was communicated to Marchand through the series’ supervisor of officials Mick McGeough.”

Maybe Marchand just stuck his fingers in his ears and pretended not to hear. Either way, the message has been delivered now and Lightning players can rest easy in the second round. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)