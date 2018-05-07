It has been a long time since the Washington Capitals played in the Eastern Conference Finals. It was 1998 when they got all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals and were swept by the Red Wings.

Flash forward 20 years, and no team from Washington D.C. had been back to its conference finals or league championship series since. So when Evgeny Kuznetsov found the back of the net in Monday's Game 6 against the Penguins to clinch the series with an overtime win, naturally everyone went wild.

The team's each scored one goal in the second period, but it was tied 1-1 throughout the third. Then, just more than five minutes into overtime, Kuznetsov delivered on a breakaway to lift Washington past the team that ended its season each of the past two years at this point.

Kuznetsov with the winner and the Caps are moving on!



WSH 2, PIT 1 (OT) https://t.co/Q2uwAN3ncX pic.twitter.com/DqsIMo4wg6 — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) May 8, 2018

Of course, Kuznetsov was not the only one excited about the Capitals finally getting over this hump.

Kuznetsov is hilarious. Asked by Pierre: “How much relief is it you don't have to go home [for a Game 7]?”



Kuznetsov: "My wife is on vacation it doesn't matter if I am there.” — Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) May 8, 2018

Charlie Brown finally kicked the football. I may faint.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/yyCyDaHI7r — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 8, 2018

Tfw you watched them blow leads before you could walk and they finally come through #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/RTYEV5458A — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 8, 2018

The last time a Washington team made the conference finals:

-Peter Bondra was the Capitals leading scorer

-Chris Webber was a Wizard

-Trent Green was the Redskins quarterback

-The Nationals were still the Expos pic.twitter.com/LIRtr6LlMN — Post Sports (@PostSports) May 8, 2018

It's been a great two years @penguins but I think it's time we see other people. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) May 8, 2018

Although, others would rather focus on how long it has been since the Capitals advanced this far.

Perspective: The last time the Washington Capitals made the Eastern Conference Finals was the day after the last episode of Seinfeld (5/15/1998) pic.twitter.com/BQoGSPK2E4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 8, 2018

On the newsstand the day the Washington Capitals last made the Eastern Conference Finals pic.twitter.com/Qcbv0F2H1A — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 8, 2018

IF YOU CAN'T YOU DON'T

HANDLE ME DESERVE ME

AT MY AT MY pic.twitter.com/2TEyeOGflQ — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 8, 2018

The Capitals will face the Lightning in the conference finals.