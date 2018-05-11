Humboldt Broncos Will Play in 2018-19 SJHL Season

Screenshot from @HumboldtBroncos via Twitter

The team is looking for a coach and general manager for next season.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 11, 2018

The Humboldt Broncos announced Friday they will partipacte next season in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Last month, the team was part of a tragic bus crash that left 16 of the 29 passengers dead.

The team announced it will host 80 persepective players to participate in an invite-only camp that will take place from May 25-27. This week, the Broncos will also begin the recruiting process for a new coach and general manager.

"Darcy Haugan was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community." Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger said in a statement. "He was the coach every player wanted, and that other coaches wanted to emulate. As a general manager, Darcy made smart decisions and was driven to ensure the Broncos organization succeeded in every aspect of its operations. He took our team to new heights—it will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards."

The team added in the statement that, "There remains much to do to rebuild the team," and season tickets will go on sale soon.

Earlier Friday, Kaleb Dahlgren, one of the survivors of the crash, announced he committed to play hockey for York University in Toronto.

