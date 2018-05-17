How to Watch Capitals vs. Lightning Game 4: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out where and when to watch Game 4.

By Jenna West
May 17, 2018

The Eastern Conference Finals roll on with Game 4 as the Lightning take on the Capitals in Washington.

The Capitals lead the series 2-1 after handily beating Tampa Bay in the first two games. Washington fell flat on Tuesday night in Game 3 after the Lightning were up 3-0 after only a few minutes into the second period. 

Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman shone on Tuesday night for the Lightning, combining for three goals and four assists. 

D.C.'s Metro will stay open until 12:30 a.m. for fans leaving the game, according to the Washington Post. Earlier this week there was some drama over whether or not Qatar, the country, would complete the deal and pay $100,000 to keep trains running an hour longer.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports Watch

