Has Alex Ovechkin Ever Won the Stanley Cup?

Washington Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin has not won the Stanley Cup so far in his career.

Ovechkin has spent 13 seasons with the Capitals and made the All-Star Game 11 times, but until 2018, Ovechkin had never even played in the Stanley Cup Final.

The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner had not even gotten past the second round in the playoffs before 2018, when Washington knocked off the Blue Jackets, Penguins and Lightning to set up a series against the Vegas Golden Knights for the championship.

The Capitals have not won a Stanley Cup in their history, and their only other appearance in the championship round was in 1998, when the team was swept by the Red Wings to close the season.

Washington has a 3-1 lead over Vegas, and with one more win, Ovechkin and the franchise will have their first title.