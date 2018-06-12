Watch: Alex Ovechkin Shuts Down the Show With Final Speech At Capitals Stanley Cup Parade

Screenshot from @Ginohard_ via Twitter

Alex Ovechkin kept his speech pretty calm until the very end.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 12, 2018

Alex Ovechkin is living his best life right now.

The Capitals captain and the 2018 Conn Smythe Trophy winner finally captured the Stanley Cup and he's been celebrating with it ever since.

On Tuesday, he and his teammates paraded their treasured trophy through Washington D.C. for the first time in franchise history and the Capitals and their fans all had a blast celebrating the city's first championship since the Redskins won the Super Bowl in the 1991 season.

At the conclusion of the celebration, Ovechkin took the microphone and explained how before the start of the season, the team determined it wasn't going to be "f-----g suck this year."

We can all only hope that whoever gets the Stanley Cup next appreciates the moment as much as Ovechkin clearly does.

