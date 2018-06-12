The Best Moments From the Capitals Stanley Cup Parade

All the best moments from the first championship parade in Capitals history

By Tim Hackett
June 12, 2018

The celebrations that ensued immediately after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 last week to clinch the first Stanley Cup in franchise history seem like a distant memory now. Today, the Caps headed home to the nation's capital for the celebratory parade. It's a region which has seen plenty of parades through the years, but not many to do with sports - the Caps' triumph was the first D.C.-area sports championship since the Redskins' Super Bowl in 1991. 

The Capitals (spearheaded, as usual, by Conn Smythe winner Alex Ovechkin) have celebrated plenty over the last week, but Tuesday the party really got started.

Here are the highlights from parade, with a guest appearance by the National Mall.

Ovi getting it started early.

DSP > HHH? 

 

Respect from someone who knows a thing about Stanley Cup wins and D.C. parades.

That's it. We've found the best tweet. Everyone can go home now.

Maybe the Blue Jackets can teach the Capitals the proper spelling of "cannon."

Alex who? Jakub Vrana might be the MVP of parade day

This post will be updated as the parade continues.

