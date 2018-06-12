All the best moments from the first championship parade in Capitals history
The celebrations that ensued immediately after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 last week to clinch the first Stanley Cup in franchise history seem like a distant memory now. Today, the Caps headed home to the nation's capital for the celebratory parade. It's a region which has seen plenty of parades through the years, but not many to do with sports - the Caps' triumph was the first D.C.-area sports championship since the Redskins' Super Bowl in 1991.
The Capitals (spearheaded, as usual, by Conn Smythe winner Alex Ovechkin) have celebrated plenty over the last week, but Tuesday the party really got started.
Here are the highlights from parade, with a guest appearance by the National Mall.
Our @emmabaccellieri is in DC for the parade and ... woah that's a lot of Caps fans pic.twitter.com/ghNrcAXsfW— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2018
We are patiently waiting!!! CAPS. CAPS. CAPS!!! @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/zYi8ijzjI9— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 12, 2018
Check this out!!! ALL CAPS on the National Mall at the end of the parade route! YESSSSS @ABC7News #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/hbknN76mYm— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 12, 2018
Checkout these aerial views of the Mall in DC as #Caps fans get ready for the #StanleyCup Parade! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/9wCmaEpe24— ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) June 12, 2018
The #SportsCapital is ready for the @Capitals! See highlights from today’s parade via Instagram story ➡️ https://t.co/8X5BMz8kGD#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Z9CIpojR51— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 12, 2018
Let’s get this Championship Parade started! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/9j1EcBhQaN— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2018
Just how excited is Ovi for the #CapitalsParade?— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 12, 2018
Check @smithpelly23's Instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/wAXEg1D4Yk
Ovi getting it started early.
Hey @WWE and @TripleH - thanks for the Title Belt for the Championship Parade!! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Z6yR73rxDX— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2018
DSP > HHH?
Congratulations to the @Capitals! This @NHLBlackhawks fan knows what it’s like to lift that cup – and I’m happy for all the Caps fans who cheer so hard for their team, and for a team that celebrates so hard with its fans.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 12, 2018
Respect from someone who knows a thing about Stanley Cup wins and D.C. parades.
Next level squad goals! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/LVYQcPHVOB— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2018
Just wait for Ovi's face... 😂 #CapitalsParade— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 12, 2018
(📹: @Capitals)pic.twitter.com/AyNF4gA5bK
That's it. We've found the best tweet. Everyone can go home now.
.@NathanWalks10 with the canon 💪 #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/JPiw1p4vFZ— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2018
Maybe the Blue Jackets can teach the Capitals the proper spelling of "cannon."
NEVER LET GO, @ovi8 ❤️#ALLCAPS #AuthenticFan pic.twitter.com/NnZykUXH2s— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) June 12, 2018
What a spot for a parade #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/p1wbQRxKJj— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2018
This is Vrana doing Vrana things...#allcaps pic.twitter.com/pNzzwYshMX— John Auville (@moneymetalcakes) June 12, 2018
Alex who? Jakub Vrana might be the MVP of parade day
This post will be updated as the parade continues.