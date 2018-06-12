The celebrations that ensued immediately after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 last week to clinch the first Stanley Cup in franchise history seem like a distant memory now. Today, the Caps headed home to the nation's capital for the celebratory parade. It's a region which has seen plenty of parades through the years, but not many to do with sports - the Caps' triumph was the first D.C.-area sports championship since the Redskins' Super Bowl in 1991.

The Capitals (spearheaded, as usual, by Conn Smythe winner Alex Ovechkin) have celebrated plenty over the last week, but Tuesday the party really got started.

Here are the highlights from parade, with a guest appearance by the National Mall.

Our @emmabaccellieri is in DC for the parade and ... woah that's a lot of Caps fans pic.twitter.com/ghNrcAXsfW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2018

Check this out!!! ALL CAPS on the National Mall at the end of the parade route! YESSSSS @ABC7News #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/hbknN76mYm — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 12, 2018

Checkout these aerial views of the Mall in DC as #Caps fans get ready for the #StanleyCup Parade! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/9wCmaEpe24 — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) June 12, 2018

Just how excited is Ovi for the #CapitalsParade?



Check @smithpelly23's Instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/wAXEg1D4Yk — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 12, 2018

Ovi getting it started early.

DSP > HHH?

Congratulations to the @Capitals! This @NHLBlackhawks fan knows what it’s like to lift that cup – and I’m happy for all the Caps fans who cheer so hard for their team, and for a team that celebrates so hard with its fans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 12, 2018

Respect from someone who knows a thing about Stanley Cup wins and D.C. parades.

That's it. We've found the best tweet. Everyone can go home now.

Maybe the Blue Jackets can teach the Capitals the proper spelling of "cannon."

What a spot for a parade #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/p1wbQRxKJj — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2018

Alex who? Jakub Vrana might be the MVP of parade day

