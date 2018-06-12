Watch: T.J. Oshie Chugs Beer Through His Jersey at Stanley Cup Parade

Screenshot/Twitter

Oshie also poured beer on himself at the Stanley Cup parade.

By Jenna West
June 12, 2018

Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie chugged a beer through his jersey at the Stanley Cup parade.

Oshie pulled his jersey over his head before he began chugging his beer through his shirt. Instead of finishing his drink, Oshie poured the rest of it on his head before pulling his jersey back down.

The Capitals celebrated the franchise's first Stanley Cup victory on Tuesday with a parade through Washington, D.C. The parade ended with a rally at the National Mall where Oshie knocked back his beer and Jakub Vrana danced for the crowd.

Over 100,000 fans were expected to fill the streets of D.C. to watch the parade.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)