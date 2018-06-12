Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie chugged a beer through his jersey at the Stanley Cup parade.

Oshie pulled his jersey over his head before he began chugging his beer through his shirt. Instead of finishing his drink, Oshie poured the rest of it on his head before pulling his jersey back down.

The Capitals celebrated the franchise's first Stanley Cup victory on Tuesday with a parade through Washington, D.C. The parade ended with a rally at the National Mall where Oshie knocked back his beer and Jakub Vrana danced for the crowd.

T.J. Oshie is on top of the world pic.twitter.com/eB866UXJEN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2018

Over 100,000 fans were expected to fill the streets of D.C. to watch the parade.