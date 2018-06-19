The Senators have traded Mike Hoffman amid allegations that his girlfriend harassed teammate Erik Karlsson's wife online.

Ottawa sent forward Hoffman, defenseman Cody Donaghey and their fifth-round choice in the 2020 NHL draft to the Sharks in exchange for forward Mikkel Boedker, defenseman Julius Bergman and a sixth-round draft pick in 2020, the team announced.

The trade comes a week after Melinda Karlsson, Erik Karlsson's wife, filed an order of protection against Monika Caryk, Hoffman's longtime girlfriend.

Melinda filed the order against Caryk, alleging cyberbulling and a "campaign of harassment that plagued the Karlssons" after the loss of their unborn son in March. The couple lost their son, Axel, one month before his reported due date.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Melinda's statement to the court said that Caryk wished the baby and her dead, while also wishing someone would take out Erik's legs to end his career.

The allegations are related to anonymous social media postings, with accusations of burner accounts. The Ottawa Citizen reported Erik called out a troll on Instagram after the baby's death who accused his wife of "popping painkiller medication."

Hoffman and Caryk denied being behind the attacks on the Karlssons.

While the Senators didn't address the situation with Hoffman's girlfriend, the trade announcement included a statement saying how the this move impacts the team's future.

"Today's trade showcases our determination to strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice. We are confident it is a step in the right direction for the long-term success of this organization," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.

Hoffman, 28, has spent all seven years of his NHL career with the Senators.