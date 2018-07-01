Report: James van Riemsdyk to Return to Flyers

Mark Blinch/NHLI/Getty Images

James van Riemsdyk will reportedly return to Philadelphia with a five-year, $35 million deal. 

By Kristen Nelson
July 01, 2018

Left winger James van Riemsdyk is expected to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday when free agency opens, according to TSN’s Frank Seravalli.

The deal is reportedly worth $35 million for five years.

Van Riemsdyk led the Leafs in goals last season with a career-high 36. Originally drafted by the Flyers second overall in 2007, he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012 in exchange for defenseman Luke Schenn. He is coming off a six-year, $25.5 million deal with Toronto.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)