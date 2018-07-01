Left winger James van Riemsdyk is expected to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday when free agency opens, according to TSN’s Frank Seravalli.

All indications are that James van Riemsdyk is going back to the Philadelphia #Flyers on a deal to be announced Sunday. #TSN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2018

The deal is reportedly worth $35 million for five years.

Van Riemsdyk led the Leafs in goals last season with a career-high 36. Originally drafted by the Flyers second overall in 2007, he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012 in exchange for defenseman Luke Schenn. He is coming off a six-year, $25.5 million deal with Toronto.