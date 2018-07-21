Wild Sign Defenseman Matt Dumba to Five-Year, $30 Million Contract

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

After a season of career highs, the Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Matt Dumba to a five-year contract on Saturday, avoiding arbitration.

By Michael Blinn
July 21, 2018

After a season of career highs, the Minnesota Wild signed restricted free agent defenseman Matt Dumba to a five-year contract on Saturday, avoiding arbitration.

The 23-year-old blue liner’s deal will carry a reported $6 million AAV and keep him under contract through the 2022–23 season. The final two years of the deal carry a modified no-trade clause.

Dumba has posted 44 goals and 128 points in five seasons since being drafted by the Wild with the No. 7 pick in 2012. He's added eight points in 26 career postseason games. His 2017-18 season included 14 goals, 36 assists and 50 points, all personal bests.

• NHL Free Agency Signing TrackerList of Available NHL Free Agents

It’s the latest deal this season for Minnesota, which added forward Eric Fehr, Matt Cullen and JT Brown, as well as goalie Andrew Hammond via free agency. Still outstanding on the Wild summer to-do list, however, is a new contract for forward Jason Zucker, the last remaining RFA on their list.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)