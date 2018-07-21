After a season of career highs, the Minnesota Wild signed restricted free agent defenseman Matt Dumba to a five-year contract on Saturday, avoiding arbitration.

The 23-year-old blue liner’s deal will carry a reported $6 million AAV and keep him under contract through the 2022–23 season. The final two years of the deal carry a modified no-trade clause.

Dumba has posted 44 goals and 128 points in five seasons since being drafted by the Wild with the No. 7 pick in 2012. He's added eight points in 26 career postseason games. His 2017-18 season included 14 goals, 36 assists and 50 points, all personal bests.

It’s the latest deal this season for Minnesota, which added forward Eric Fehr, Matt Cullen and JT Brown, as well as goalie Andrew Hammond via free agency. Still outstanding on the Wild summer to-do list, however, is a new contract for forward Jason Zucker, the last remaining RFA on their list.