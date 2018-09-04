The Stanley Cup is by far the trophy with the most interesting uses and stories surrounding it.

It has been used as a bucket for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, as a ball marker on the golf course, as a baptismal font and as a vehicle for Alex Ovechkin's Russian caviar. The cup has gone fishing, been to the bottom of Mario Lemieux's pool and more.

There have been hundreds of other uses.

But it's likely never been used for keg stands until this year after the Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. At parties after the victory and throughout the summer, Washington players, including Ovechkin, have gone head over heels for the move.

Even late night host Jimmy Fallon got in on the fun when Ovechkin and Braden Holtby visited The Tonight Show.

But The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan reports the new tradition could soon be a thing of the past.

"We ask them politely not to do it," Philip Pritchard, who's been taking care of the Cup for the past 30 years, told the Post. "We’re trying to preserve the history of the Stanley Cup. We don’t want any unnecessary damage to it or a person, in case they drop the person or he presses too hard or something."

Pritchard told the Post there will be a more definite answer on the Cup stand question after the Cup is engraved, updated and cleaned at the end of September.