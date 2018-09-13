Just a few short weeks ago, Tyler Seguin was lamenting being left out of a summer filled with contract extensions. He can lament no more.

On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Stars announced they signed their star forward to an eight-year extension worth $78.8 million for an annual average value of $9.85 million that will keep him in the fold through the 2026-27 season. Seguin has one year left on his current deal that will count $5.75 million against the salary cap.

When the new contract kicks in for the 2019-20 season, Seguin will become the highest-paid member of the Stars, eclipsing captain Jamie Benn's $9.5 million cap hit.

"I'm thrilled to have this signed going into the season," he said. "Dallas has become home to me and I love this organization. In my time over the last five years with Tom Gaglardi and Jim Nill, it is clear how bad they want to win and have a model franchise. To be a part of that leadership group for the next nine seasons is an honor, and I can't wait to get this season started with my teammates."

Seguin, 26, has scored 173 goals and 384 points in five seasons in Dallas, coming over via trade after three years with the Boston Bruins. He's evolved into a point-per-game player with the Stars, the sixth-highest scorer in the league during his tenure (Benn ranks third on the list), tied for the second-most goals in the span with Sidney Crosby.

Over his career, he's posted 229 goals and 505 points in 590 games at the NHL level, and is coming off a career-high 40-goal season in 2017-18. He's a five-time All-Star and won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in the 2011 after being the No. 2 pick in the draft in 2010.

"Tyler is a world-class player and has become a leader for this franchise," Dallas GM Jim Nill said. "We're ecstatic that he has dedicated himself to the city of Dallas and the Stars organization for the next nine years. In his time here, he has not only become an elite player, but he has done tremendous work in the community. Being able to get this done before the season starts shows how committed he is to this group, and how important winning is to him."

With Seguin, Benn and Alexander Radulov, the Stars have one of the best lines the NHL, with all three signed through 2021-22, though it remains to be seen if new coach Jim Montgomery will keep the trio together or spead the offense around his lineup in an attempt to make it back to the postseason. In Seguin's time with the Stars, Dallas has made it the playoffs twice, advancing as far as the second round in 2016, but falling short of the goal last season.

"The goal since I touched down in Dallas was to get deep in the playoffs and hopefully win so that's my focus," Seguin said at BioSteel #Camp in August. "At the end of the day I want to win, I want to be successful and I want to get back in the playoffs. I think we have the right group to do it this year."