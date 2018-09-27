Hurricanes Announce Return of Hartford Whalers Jerseys, to Be Worn in Two Games This Season

The Hartford Whalers are returning to the NHL, sort of. 

By Dan Gartland
September 27, 2018

The Hurricanes announced Thursday that they will wear Whalers throwbacks on two occasions this season, an homage to the franchise’s days in Connecticut. The jerseys will be worn in two games against the Bruins—first on Dec. 23 in Raleigh and then on March 5 in Boston. The Dec. 23 game will be “Whalers Night” at PNC Arena.

Though the team changed its name when it moved south and distanced itself from the previous identity, the franchise maintains the trademarks for the Whalers name and logos.

When he bought the team in January, new owner Tom Dundon embraced the Whalers identity and began selling Hartford merchandise in the team store at the Hurricanes’ arena. He also expressed interest in having the team wear Whalers jerseys.

“I think that’s just an unbelievably good look and brand,” Dundon told WRAL’s Joe Ovies. “I love it. I think we should have a store that sells our merchandise online and that Whalers merchandise. I think we should explore playing games in that jersey and selling that gear. It’s part of the legacy and I think it’s—I just like cool stuff. If we don’t it will mean something went wrong. There’s a couple of things we have to do but we’re working on it.”

