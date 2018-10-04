Opening Night in the NHL Marked by a Bevy of Highlight-Reel Goals

Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Let's hope for a season full of tallies like these.

By Michael Blinn
October 04, 2018

If Wednesday was any indication of what we can expect to see this season in the NHL, well, prepare to be spoiled, hockey fans.

The Maple Leafs and Canadiens kicked things off in Toronto, with John Tavares potting his first goal in a Leafs jersey. As newsworthy as that moment was, it was the tally beforehand that caught our eye.

Auston Matthews welcomed us all to the 2018-19 season with this gorgeous power play snipe from the face-off dot:

Oh, and he added another in overtime to seal the win for Toronto, giving him seven goals in three career Opening Night games.

• 2018–19 NHL Predictions: Stanley Cup Winner, Hart Trophy, Art Ross and More

The Capitals raised their Stanley Cup banner in D.C., and they followed it up with a 7-0 whooping of the Bruins. That’s a lot of goals to sort through, but perhaps this spinning backhand from Nic Dowd made enough of a statement as Washington began its title defense:

Out West, Canucks forward Jake Virtanen showcased some unbelievably soft hands, getting sprung from the penalty box, out racing Flames defenseman Mark Giordano and slipping the puck five-hole on Mike Smith. 

(Elias Pettersson's goal, an absolute snipe on the first shot of his NHL career, wasn't too shabby, either.)

Virtanen’s tally gave Vancouver a 4-1 lead in an eventual 5-2 win.

The goal of the night, however, goes to Sharks forward Tomas Hertl. The Czech forward submitted a candidate for Goal of the Year that will leave the rest of the league playing catch-up.

• The Haves, the Have-Nots and What Promises to Be a Fun NHL Season

San Jose fell to the Ducks 5-2, though we're guessing they'll be just fine going forward.

There’s 1,267 games left in this new NHL season, and let’s hope they’re all full of more goals like these. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)