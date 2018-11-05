Watch: Brian Boyle Scores First Career Hat Trick on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

By Charlotte Carroll
November 05, 2018

Brian Boyle scored his first career hat trick for the New Jersey Devils against the Penguins on Monday, which happened to be Hockey Fights Cancer Night in Pittsburgh. 

A career night was made even more special because the NHL veteran told reporters two weeks ago that his cancer is in remission.

In September of 2017, the now 33-year-old Boyle revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. He returned to the ice for his first game with the Devils on Nov. 1, 2017 after missing 10 games, and on Nov. 9 he scored his first goal since the diagnosis.

Last week, his wife, Lauren Boyle, was unveiled as the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador after her family's experience.

The Devils took home a 5–1 win

Last season, Boyle won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for his perseverance and dedication to hockey.

