The Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Dave Hakstol, the team announced on Monday.

"After meeting this morning with Dave Hakstol and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to relieve him of his duties as head coach," Flyers Executive Vice President and General Manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "As I continue to assess the team, I feel that this is the best course of action for our group moving forward. I'd like to thank Dave for his service to the team and the organization."

Scott Gordon, the coach of the Flyers' AHL affiliate, will serve as interim. Gordon has NHL head coaching experience with the New York Islanders (2008–10).

The team's announcement comes just one day after the Flyers denied a report suggesting that they had fired Hakstol for former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville Sunday night. Hakstol, who had been with the team for three seasons and was in the middle of his fourth, had one year remaining on a five-year contract worth $10 million, according to CapFriendly.

Hakstol has led the Flyers to a 12–15–4 record this season, which puts them last in the Eastern Conference with 28 points. The team has lost five of its last six games. The team dismissed general manager Ron Hextall on Nov. 26 and hired Fletcher as his replacement.

The Flyers haven't won the Stanley Cup since coach Fred Shero led the team to back-to-back championships in 1974 and 1975.