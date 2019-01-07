Nashville Predators defender P.K. Subban is no stranger to facing racism. Subban, currently one of nine active black NHL players, has made headlines throughout the years for being on the receiving end of racially-charged displays from opposing teams' fans.

This week, Subban took time to record a message to a 13-year-old hockey player who is also apparently dealing with racist taunts. Reddit user hockey7676 shared a video Subban sent over text in which the three-time All Star encourages the teen to persist.

"I can tell you this right now: As long as you’re still breathing in this world, you’ve got to believe in yourself and let nobody tell you what you can and can’t do," Subban says. "Especially if it’s because of the color of your skin.

"… I just want to tell you that when you’re playing hockey, you play because you love the game and you want to play. Let nobody take that away from you."

Although known for being a menace to opposition to deal with on the ice, Subban has provided numerous examples of why he could be considered one of the NHL's most virtuous men.