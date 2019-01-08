The truck driver responsible for the April 2018 bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has pleaded guilty to all charges, according to the Canadian Press.

On Tuesday, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in court and pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sentencing may take up to five days. The case was adjourned until Jan. 28.

The crash happened on April 6th, 2018 when the Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan and it left 16 people dead and 13 others injured.

Back in September, the team played in its first game since the crash and honored the victims in a postgame ceremony.